US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 31,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 150,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.93.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
