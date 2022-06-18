Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 8.7%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 170,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

