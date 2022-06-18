VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.03

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.03 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 221732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,768,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,435,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

