Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $93.36.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 66.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.