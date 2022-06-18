Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.117 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $59.68 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 1,877.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

