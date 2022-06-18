Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.589 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $67.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 29.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 2,385.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period.
