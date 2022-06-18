Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10). 17,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).
The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.40.
About Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY)
