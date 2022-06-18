Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

