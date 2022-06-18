Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.35

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 74.77%. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Viad by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in Viad by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 673,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Viad by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viad by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

