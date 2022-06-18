Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

