Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

