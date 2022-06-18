Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.25. 38,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 27,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

