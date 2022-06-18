View (VIEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $1.85 on Friday. View has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Separately, Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of View by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 1,429,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of View by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in View by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in View by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 294,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in View by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,796 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

