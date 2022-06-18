View (VIEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $1.85 on Friday. View has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.
Separately, Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About View (Get Rating)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
