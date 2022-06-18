VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 475 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 479 ($5.81). Approximately 331,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 232,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.83).

The company has a market cap of £769.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 502.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

