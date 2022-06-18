Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,527,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 641,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 94,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

