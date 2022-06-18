Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,449,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.