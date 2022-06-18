Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.53

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 26778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.