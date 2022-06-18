Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.08

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 265545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. HSBC upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale increased their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($218.75) to €230.00 ($239.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Volkswagen AG will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Volkswagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.