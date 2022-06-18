Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.65

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 263157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6253 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.