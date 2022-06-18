Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.65

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 263157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6253 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.