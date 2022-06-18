Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.66

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.66 ($18.40) and last traded at €17.75 ($18.49), with a volume of 38906 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.68 ($19.46).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.38) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.29) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.29) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.21) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.