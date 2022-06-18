Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $12,970.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,951.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 142 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $12,417.90.

Wayfair stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $328.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Wayfair by 270.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

