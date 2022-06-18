Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,722 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88.

Wayfair stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $328.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 270.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.