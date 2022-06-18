West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 2.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $83.59. 496,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,886% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)
