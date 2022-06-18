Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 8%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02). 1,992,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 818,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)
