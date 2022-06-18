Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.60

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 250254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $67,819,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

