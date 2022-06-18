WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.