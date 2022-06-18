Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

