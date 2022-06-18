Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.53.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of WSM traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,693. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 179.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

