WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.10

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 9937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 61.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,294 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,870,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 656,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,544 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.