WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.06

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 38180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $779.49 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 221,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.