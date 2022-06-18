YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.36

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.36 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 17067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.39.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.