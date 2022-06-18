YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.36

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.36 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 17067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.