Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 5868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$345.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In related news, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$50,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,342.60. Also, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$44,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,342.40.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

