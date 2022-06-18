Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

YUM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.50. 2,587,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,560. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 242.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

