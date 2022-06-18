Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $108.40

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $108.46, with a volume of 23245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

