Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $290.10

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $290.10 and last traded at $291.76, with a volume of 6808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.36.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

