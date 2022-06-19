51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. 51job has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts expect that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 51job by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 123.4% in the first quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.