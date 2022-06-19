51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. 51job has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts expect that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
