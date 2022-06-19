Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.59 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.14 ($0.12). Approximately 159,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 814,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.35.

Get Abingdon Health alerts:

Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.