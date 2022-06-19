Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.59 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.14 ($0.12). Approximately 159,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 814,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.35.
Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.