Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

