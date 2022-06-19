Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30). 134,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,292,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.30).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £79.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

