Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30). 134,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,292,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.30).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £79.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63.
Accrol Group Company Profile (LON:ACRL)
