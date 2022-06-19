Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Shares Up 5.2%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 30,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 217,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

