Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Merger Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 562,796 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

