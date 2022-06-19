AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 2.7%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.40 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.48). 82,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 75,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.70 ($2.41).
The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.36.
AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)
