Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on EADSY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($177.08) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

