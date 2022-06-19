Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.37

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 168887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

