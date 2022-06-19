Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKZOY. Barclays upped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($109.38) to €88.00 ($91.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
AKZOY opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $43.23.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.