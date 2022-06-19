Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Down 1.4%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.08 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). 12,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 26,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.25).
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.
Alina Company Profile (LON:ALNA)
