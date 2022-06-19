Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Down 1.4%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.08 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). 12,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 26,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

Get Alina alerts:

Alina Company Profile (LON:ALNA)

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.