Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Shares Up 7.5%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.72. 72,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 122,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Allarity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

About Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

