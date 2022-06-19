Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
