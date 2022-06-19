Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.20

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €116.20 ($121.04) and last traded at €119.00 ($123.96), with a volume of 5711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €116.20 ($121.04).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($208.33) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $680.45 million and a PE ratio of 17.97.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

