Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Trading Up 2.7%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 1,040,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 879,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBC)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
