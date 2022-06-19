Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX) Trading Up 3%

Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Cleaner Living ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.51% of Amplify Cleaner Living ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

